Everything That Got Added to Netflix on May 1st
Monday brought with it a brand new month, and a brand new month always brings with it a ton of new Netflix additions for subscribers to browse. May is no exception to that rule and Netflix has a ton of new additions planned for the entire month. There are new TV shows and movies planned to arrive on the streamer all throughout the month, but May 1st represents month's biggest single day of new additions.
Several movies were added to Netflix's lineup in the early hours of Monday morning, along with a couple of TV shows, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about. On the TV front, the biggest of the day's new additions is Nickelodeon's original Rugrats series. The first two seasons of the iconic animated series are now streaming on Netflix.
As far as movies go, Netflix added a ton on Monday. Chicken Run was added to the lineup, which is extra exciting because the long-awaited sequel to the Aardman film is being released exclusively on Netflix later this year. Other new movie additions include The Cable Guy, Cliffhanger, Pitch Perfect, This Is the End, Kindergarten Cop, and all three Austin Powers movies.
Here's the full list of Monday's Netflix additions:
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Which of these titles are you most excited to check out on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments!0comments