Everything That Got Added to Netflix on May 1st

Monday brought with it a brand new month, and a brand new month always brings with it a ton of new Netflix additions for subscribers to browse. May is no exception to that rule and Netflix has a ton of new additions planned for the entire month. There are new TV shows and movies planned to arrive on the streamer all throughout the month, but May 1st represents month's biggest single day of new additions.

Several movies were added to Netflix's lineup in the early hours of Monday morning, along with a couple of TV shows, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about. On the TV front, the biggest of the day's new additions is Nickelodeon's original Rugrats series. The first two seasons of the iconic animated series are now streaming on Netflix.

As far as movies go, Netflix added a ton on Monday. Chicken Run was added to the lineup, which is extra exciting because the long-awaited sequel to the Aardman film is being released exclusively on Netflix later this year. Other new movie additions include The Cable Guy, Cliffhanger, Pitch Perfect, This Is the End, Kindergarten Cop, and all three Austin Powers movies.

Here's the full list of Monday's Netflix additions:

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

