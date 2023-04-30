Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Reveals First Character Posters

Over two decades after Chicken Run first hit theaters, Aardman is starting to promote the beloved film's sequel. Saturday, the Bristol-based animator unveiled the first character posters for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. With the character poster came the film's voice cast, revealing many of the characters in the first film have been recast, including most of its main characters. Now, Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton are voicing Rocky and Ginger, replacing Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha, respectively.

Romesh Ranganathan is replacing Timothy Spall's Nick while Daniel Mays is replacing Phil Daniel's slow-witted Fetcher. Then comes new additions to the film, including Bella Ramsey's Molly and Josie Sedwick-Davies' Frizzle.

Little has been revealed about the movie, other than the fact it's making its world premiere at the Annecy International Film Festival in June ahead of its release on Netflix this holiday season. Keep scrolling to see the film's first character posters!