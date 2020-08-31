Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix on September 1st
Tuesday is the first day of a new month and that means a pretty big content overhaul is coming to Netflix. At the top of each and every month, certain streaming contracts either end or kick into effect, causing some big changes at Netflix. September is no different. There are a bunch of movies and TV shows coming to the popular streaming service on September 1st, including some classics that actually left Netflix not too long ago.
All three Back to the Future films are returning to Netflix on September 1st, which will bring a sigh of relief to fans of the franchise. The trio of films have constantly found themselves rotating on and off of the service's lineup for some time. Other popular films coming to Netflix on Tuesday include Grease, Barbershop, Anaconda, Magic Mike, and Pineapple Express.
As far as TV goes, there are two major additions arriving on the first day of the month. All six seasons of Sister, Sister are going to begin streaming on Netflix, a move that was announced earlier in the summer as an effort to add some of the most popular Black sitcoms that didn't previously have streaming homes. Moesha was added to Netflix in August and quickly became a hit on the service, so it's likely Sister, Sister will enjoy a similar success.
You can take a look below at the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix on September 1st.
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY
