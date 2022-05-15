New Netflix Comedy Quickly Conquers Top 10

It looks like Netflix finally has another hit original film on its hands. Over the last couple of weeks, the most popular films on Netflix have largely been recently acquired titles from decades past. Movies like U.S. Marshals have been dominant forces for the streaming service, with original titles like Operation Mincemeat sneaking up to compete for the top spots. The streamer has been waiting on its next big original film, which looks to have arrived this weekend in the form of a brand new comedy called Senior Year.

Released on Friday, Senior Year stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after two decades, hoping to go back and finish off high school. It hasn't taken long for Senior Year to catch on with Netflix subscribers.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Senior Year in the number one spot, making it the most popular film currently on the entire service. It will be interesting to see how long it sticks around at or near the top of the list, but the film is off to a flying start.

You can check out a breakdown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!