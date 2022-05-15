New Netflix Comedy Quickly Conquers Top 10
It looks like Netflix finally has another hit original film on its hands. Over the last couple of weeks, the most popular films on Netflix have largely been recently acquired titles from decades past. Movies like U.S. Marshals have been dominant forces for the streaming service, with original titles like Operation Mincemeat sneaking up to compete for the top spots. The streamer has been waiting on its next big original film, which looks to have arrived this weekend in the form of a brand new comedy called Senior Year.
Released on Friday, Senior Year stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after two decades, hoping to go back and finish off high school. It hasn't taken long for Senior Year to catch on with Netflix subscribers.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Senior Year in the number one spot, making it the most popular film currently on the entire service. It will be interesting to see how long it sticks around at or near the top of the list, but the film is off to a flying start.
You can check out a breakdown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Senior Year
"A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."
2. Our Father
"After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor."
3. Operation Mincemeat
"Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception."
4. Borrego
"After relocating to a small desert town to study plants, a young botanist fights for survival when she's held hostage by a desperate drug mule."
5. Marmaduke
"Mess and mischievous Maramduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?"
6. Den of Thieves
"A highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting a heist at the supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve faces off against an elite unit of L.A. cops."
7. The Perfect Family
"At first, Lucia is taken aback by her son's girlfriend's eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they'll have on her prim and proper life."
8. Happy Gilmore
"A failed hockey player turned unconventional golf whiz is determined to win a PGA tournament to save his grandmother's house with the prize money."
9. U.S. Marshals
"A convicted murderer is on his way to prison when his jet nose-dives into the Louisiana bayou. He escapes, with a U.S. marshal hot on his heels."
10. Forrest Gump
"A gentile, friendly man navigates through the major events of the 1960s and '70s while inspiring those around him with his childlike optimism."