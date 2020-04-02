What to Watch Netflix: 7 Newly-Added Movies to Check Out This Week

We’ve all been home for a few weeks now, which means that you may be running out of good movies to watch on your favorite streaming services as we head into the weekend. Fortunately, Wednesday was the first day of a new month, so Netflix and all of the other popular streaming services have added all kinds of new films and TV shows for you to check out. When you look at the list of everything that just arrived on Netflix, you may notice that there are some awesome movies now available.

Whether you’re in the mood for drama, sci-fi, comedy, or something in-between, at least one of Netflix’s newest arrivals is likely going to be what you’re looking for. Still, if you need some help deciding which of the new additions to watch, we’ve got your back.

We’ve picked out seven of the best movies that were just added to Netflix on April 1st, and you can’t go wrong with a single one of them. There are older classics on this list, like Taxi Driver, as we as hidden gems from the last few years, like The Death of Stalin. These films feature performances of some of the most beloved actors of our time, such as Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, and Keanu Reeves.

Need some help with finding a new movie to watch on Netflix? Take a look at these new options and pick one you like!

The Social Network (2010)

Arguably the the defining film of the 2010s, The Social Network has only grown better and more timely with age. The film follows the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, played in the film by Jess Eisenberg. The film remains some of Aaron Sorkin’s finest work to-date.

The Social Network also stars Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Brenda Strong, Dakota Johnson, and Justin Timberlake. It was directed by David Fincher with a script from Aaron Sorkin. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards in 2011, taking home three trophies.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Depending on who you ask, Taxi Driver may be the best film of legendary director Martin Scorsese’s career. It’s certainly the most memorable. The film stars Robert De Niro as mentally unstable military veteran and New York City cab driver Travis Bickle, whose rage-fueled breakdown leads to violence around the city. The all-star team of Scorsese and writer Paul Schrader delivered a thriller that’s as difficult-to-watch as it is wildly entertaining.

Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle, and Albert Brooks also star in Taxi Diver.

Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is one of the more underrated gems of director Steven Spielberg’s illustrious career. Think Looper with a little I, Robot and starring Tom Cruise. The film takes place in a future where a special police unit can arrest murderers before they’re able to take someone’s life. Things are turned on their head when Cruise’s character, John Anderton, is accused of committing a future murder.

Based on the story by Phillip K. Dick, Minority Report also stars Colin Farrell, Max von Sydow, Neal McDonough, Jessica Capshaw, Steve Harris, Patrick Kilpatrick, Samantha Morton, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Road to Perdition(2002)

You may not have heard of it, but Road to Perdition is hands down one of the best films adapted from a comic book of graphic novel. Tom Hanks and a young Tyler Hoechlin star as a mob enforcer and his son, who are forced to go on the run after a murder goes wrong. 1917 and Skyfall director Sam Mendes balances fantastic gangster action and heart-wrenching emotion in this powerful tale of redemption, revenge, and fatherhood.

Based on the graphic novel from Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers Rayner, Road to Perdition stars Tom Hanks, Tyler Hoechlin, Jude Law, Paul Newman, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ciaran Hinds, and Stanley Tucci.

The Death of Stalin (2018)

Armando Iannucci is a master of dark comedy, as evidenced by his work on HBO’s Veep. Those skills are on full display in The Death of Stalin, a film that deserves at least 200% more attention than it has received to this point. The historical satire tells the story of Joseph Stalin’s death, and the scramble for power that takes place amongst his inner circle. There are a lot of great reasons to check this movie out, perhaps none more so than the fact that it includes the greatest performance of Steve Buscemi’s career.

The Death of Stalin stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeffrey Tambor, Olga Kurylenko, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, and Jason Isaacs.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

If you’ve been missing Robert Downey Jr. since Avengers: Endgame and don’t feel like sitting through Dolittle, Sherlock Holmes may be just what you’re looking for. Guy Ritchie’s unique and action-packed take on the literary icon is immensely fun to watch, and features one of Downey’s best performances.

Downey stars in Sherlock Holmes alongside Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Kelly Reilly.

The Matrix (1999)

Three for one special! This is a bit of a cheat because all three Matrix films were just added to Netflix, not just the first one. However, the sequels aren’t nearly as good as the first installment. Keanu Reeves stars in Lana and Lily Wachowski’s sci-fi masterpiece as a hacker who enters into a war for all of reality. The Matrix has some of the greatest action sequences of the last 30 years and it’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Matrix stars Keau Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, and Joe Pantoliano.