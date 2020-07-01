Here's Everything That Was Just Added to Netflix on July 1
July 1st is here and that means Netflix has added a metric ton of new content to its roster for subscribers to enjoy. The first day of the month is always a big one for the streaming service, as it's usually the day that new streaming contracts kick in and a bunch of movies and TV shows make their way onto the lineup. July is no different. The roster of the world's most popular streaming service was updated at midnight to include all of its newest titles, and now we all have plenty of content that we didn't have access to before.
Among the July 1st additions is the first installment of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot, a project that fans have been looking forward to for some time. There are also a few incredibly popular movies on the list, including Airplane!, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Mean Streets, Poltergeist, Spaceballs, Total Recall, and all three Karate Kid films. Netflix also added the popular Audience Network series Kingdom, which stars Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas.
You can take a look at the full list of Netflix new arrivals below.
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
