Here's Everything That Was Just Added to Netflix on July 1

July 1st is here and that means Netflix has added a metric ton of new content to its roster for subscribers to enjoy. The first day of the month is always a big one for the streaming service, as it's usually the day that new streaming contracts kick in and a bunch of movies and TV shows make their way onto the lineup. July is no different. The roster of the world's most popular streaming service was updated at midnight to include all of its newest titles, and now we all have plenty of content that we didn't have access to before.

Among the July 1st additions is the first installment of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot, a project that fans have been looking forward to for some time. There are also a few incredibly popular movies on the list, including Airplane!, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Mean Streets, Poltergeist, Spaceballs, Total Recall, and all three Karate Kid films. Netflix also added the popular Audience Network series Kingdom, which stars Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas.

You can take a look at the full list of Netflix new arrivals below.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.