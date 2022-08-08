Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 7)

A new week is upon us and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Netflix over the next few days. While the biggest release of the month for Netflix happened this past week, in the form of The Sandman, the streaming service still has quite a lot of exciting releases to look forward to, including a couple in the coming days. Halfway through the week, a popular comic adaptation comes to an end. Locke & Key, based on the Joe Hill series at IDW, is set to release its third and final season on Wednesday, August 10th. On August 12th, just two days later, Netflix has a potentially even bigger day in store for subscribers. The streamer will be releasing the third season of acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, as well as a new original action comedy called Day Shift. Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift is about a vampire hunter trying to provide for his family. You can check out Netflix's full weekly lineup below!

August 7 Riverdale: Season 6

August 8 Code Name: Emperor -- NETFLIX FILM

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won't cross. Team Zenko Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.

August 9 I Just Killed My Dad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath. The Nice Guys

August 10 Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina's most notorious bank heist detail how – and why – they carried out the radical 2006 operation. Heartsong -- NETFLIX FILM

While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life. Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sima Taparia, everyone's favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses. Instant Dream Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families' homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours. Iron Chef Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil's greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend. Locke & Key: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys. School Tales The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

August 11 Dope DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

The time has come for brave warriors to conquer an indomitable foe. But can the ultimate sacrifice bring lasting peace – to all possible worlds? Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo's journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.