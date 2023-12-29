Everything Coming to Netflix on New Year's Weekend

The holiday season comes to a close this weekend, as people look ahead to the arrival of 2024 on Monday. A lot of people will be hanging out with loved ones this weekend, preparing for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Netflix is also gearing up for the holiday, releasing quite a few new movies and TV shows over the course of the weekend, giving all the New Year's homebodies plenty to watch. The weekend got started on Thursday with the debut of the new animated series Pokémon Concierge, which puts a new spin on the iconic franchise. January 1st is undoubtedly the biggest day for new releases over the holiday, as the first day of the month is almost always when Netflix adds a horde of new titles. Aquaman hits Netflix on New Year's Day, alongside the first three John Wick films and three Jurassic Park movies. You can check out the list of Netflix's weekend additions below!

Thursday, December 28th Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, December 29th Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

Sunday, December 31st Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4