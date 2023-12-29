Everything Coming to Netflix on New Year's Weekend
Pokémon Concierge, Aquaman, and John Wick highlight Netflix's major additions this weekend.
The holiday season comes to a close this weekend, as people look ahead to the arrival of 2024 on Monday. A lot of people will be hanging out with loved ones this weekend, preparing for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Netflix is also gearing up for the holiday, releasing quite a few new movies and TV shows over the course of the weekend, giving all the New Year's homebodies plenty to watch.
The weekend got started on Thursday with the debut of the new animated series Pokémon Concierge, which puts a new spin on the iconic franchise.
January 1st is undoubtedly the biggest day for new releases over the holiday, as the first day of the month is almost always when Netflix adds a horde of new titles. Aquaman hits Netflix on New Year's Day, alongside the first three John Wick films and three Jurassic Park movies.
You can check out the list of Netflix's weekend additions below!
Friday, December 29th
Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.
Monday, January 1st
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.