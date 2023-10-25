Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2023

November is just over a week away, and Netflix is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its streaming lineup over the course of November, and there's quite a bit to be excited about. While the first day of a new month is usually the biggest day for new additions on Netflix, November will be ending on a strong note. November 30th will see the debut of Obliterated, the new series from the creators of Cobra Kai, as well as The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, the original film Family Switch, and the two holiday episodes of Virgin River. Some big originals are scattered throughout the month of November, so there's something to look forward to just about every week next month. The Killer, David Lynch's new film starring Michael Fassbender, makes its debut on November 10th. One week later, on November 17th, Netflix will release the highly anticipated anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix's November additions below!

November 1st 13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town's hidden secrets. Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries – and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them. Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MYSTERIES OF THE FAITH is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity's most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now. Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance – until destiny pulls them apart. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend's parents in 1985 – or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case. Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

November 2nd All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A gifted artisan's journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia's clove cigarette industry in the 1960s. Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia's René Higuita, his revolutionary career and the birth of "The Scorpion." Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead. Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3rd BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION

A mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge in Edo-period Japan. Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. Erin & Aaron: Season 1 Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant's top dealers. NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM

NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other. Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary. The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri. Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

November 4th The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

November 7th Face Off: Seasons 4-5 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY

November 8th The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story. The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it? Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town. Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web. Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 9th Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 10th At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

November 14th Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative. How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success. The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix's first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th. Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

November 15th Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son. First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3 Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY

November 16th Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true. The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. Downton Abbey Harriet In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

November 17th All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed? Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with. CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings – and the world around them – in this story-driven series. The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children. The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams. Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 21st Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY

November 22nd Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways. Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES – New episodes released weekly, through December 6

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. prevnext

November 23rd Love Island USA: Season 3 My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24th A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect each other. DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life. I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

A writer's career – and entire life – suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City. My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chaebol heiress Do Do Hee is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity superior to humans. However, one day, Jung Koo Won loses his powers. Forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, sparks of romance begin to fly between them as they embark on this journey together. Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar. prevnext

November 27th Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

November 28th Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hand-picked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in a Netflix show – delivering nonstop, zany laughter. Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow? Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm. Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY

November 29th American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

