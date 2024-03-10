Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 11th)

A new week is here, and that means a few more days of new releases on Netflix. Beginning this Monday, March 11th, the popular streaming service has five consecutive days of new additions planned, creating a busy week for subscribers. Thursday will be a big day for TV fans with a Netflix subscription. The acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva was cancelled by Peacock, but Netflix swooped in to save the title and give it another season. On Thursday, the first two seasons of Girls5eva (which already debuted on Peacock) will be added to Netflix, along with the brand new Season 3. One day later, Lindsay Lohan's Netflix comeback continues. After leading a hit holiday rom-com last year, Lohan stars in a new romantic comedy called Irish Wish. The film makes its global debut on Friday, March 15th. You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!

Monday, March 11th CoComelon: Season 10 Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Tuesday, March 12th Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4 Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño. Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

Wednesday, March 13th Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is ingenuity – and a pinch of good luck – enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

Thursday, March 14th 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend. Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed. Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2 Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time. Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.