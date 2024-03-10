Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 11th)
Irish Wish and Girls5eva highlight this week's new Netflix additions.
A new week is here, and that means a few more days of new releases on Netflix. Beginning this Monday, March 11th, the popular streaming service has five consecutive days of new additions planned, creating a busy week for subscribers.
Thursday will be a big day for TV fans with a Netflix subscription. The acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva was cancelled by Peacock, but Netflix swooped in to save the title and give it another season. On Thursday, the first two seasons of Girls5eva (which already debuted on Peacock) will be added to Netflix, along with the brand new Season 3.
One day later, Lindsay Lohan's Netflix comeback continues. After leading a hit holiday rom-com last year, Lohan stars in a new romantic comedy called Irish Wish. The film makes its global debut on Friday, March 15th.
You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!
Monday, March 11th
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.
Tuesday, March 12th
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.
Wednesday, March 13th
Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Is ingenuity – and a pinch of good luck – enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?
Thursday, March 14th
24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.
Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.
Friday, March 15th
Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes... a chicken nugget?! Now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.
Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM
Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland – and wakes up as his bride-to-be.
Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist – until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.
Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The true crime docuseries, "The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare," delves into one of France's biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.