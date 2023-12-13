New on Netflix This Week (December 11th)
The Crown and Aardman's Chicken Run sequel are Netflx's biggest additions this week.
A new week has begun and Netflix has yet another slate of new movies and TV shows preparing to launch in the United States and around the globe. We're in the middle of December and, while Netflix might be short on holiday offerings this week, it has a couple of major titles set to make their debuts.
One of Netflix's most acclaimed TV shows comes to an end on Thursday, as the streamer unveils the final episodes of The Crown. The story of Queen Elizabeth has been a mainstay on Netflix for years, and Thursday will see the second half of the show's sixth season released around the globe.
Just a day later, on December 15th, a highly anticipated animated sequel hits Netflix. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the long awaited sequel to Aardman's classic comedy caper, is finally making its way to the screen 23 years after its predecessor.
You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix additions below!
Tuesday, December 12th
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.
Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island – navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women's National Team's players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.
Wednesday, December 13th
1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy.
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level – but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity.
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.
Thursday, December 14th
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.
Friday, December 15th
Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES
With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone – lost among the hedonistic masses.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.
Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?