New on Netflix This Week (December 11th)

A new week has begun and Netflix has yet another slate of new movies and TV shows preparing to launch in the United States and around the globe. We're in the middle of December and, while Netflix might be short on holiday offerings this week, it has a couple of major titles set to make their debuts. One of Netflix's most acclaimed TV shows comes to an end on Thursday, as the streamer unveils the final episodes of The Crown. The story of Queen Elizabeth has been a mainstay on Netflix for years, and Thursday will see the second half of the show's sixth season released around the globe. Just a day later, on December 15th, a highly anticipated animated sequel hits Netflix. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the long awaited sequel to Aardman's classic comedy caper, is finally making its way to the screen 23 years after its predecessor. You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix additions below!

Tuesday, December 12th Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers. Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island – navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise. Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women's National Team's players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds. prevnext

Wednesday, December 13th 1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level – but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity. Holiday in the Vineyards The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene. Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album. prevnext

Thursday, December 14th As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry. The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William. Married at First Sight: Season 14 Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai. prevnext