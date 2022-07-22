Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (July 17)
When it comes to original movies and TV shows, Netflix has a big week in store. Throughout the next seven days, the streaming service is gearing up to release multiple high-profile projects, one of which could easily break some big records. If you have a Netflix subscription, there's a good chance you'll be logging on to watch one of the new additions this week.
On July 22nd, Netflix is releasing its biggest original movie of the year, and one of the biggest in its history. The Gray Man, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, pits Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans in an international spy thriller. The blockbuster with a $200 million price tag is poised to be a massive hit for Netflix, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it deliver one of the biggest debuts ever for the service.
If TV is more your speed, Netflix has two popular shows returning for new seasons this week. Wednesday, July 20th, will see the arrival of Virgin River Season 4, which fans hope will resolve the various cliffhangers from the end of Season 3. One day later, on July 21st, Netflix is set to debut the fifth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
You can check out the full list of this week's new Netflix titles below!
July 18
Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM
Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of "My Little Pony: A New Generation."
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!
Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM
A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother's illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.
July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.
Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mel navigates her new reality, Jack's past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.
July 22
Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blown Away is back for season 3 with some of the glass world's heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America's largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.
The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM
When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head.
ONE PIECE: New Episodesprev