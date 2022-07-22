Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (July 17)

When it comes to original movies and TV shows, Netflix has a big week in store. Throughout the next seven days, the streaming service is gearing up to release multiple high-profile projects, one of which could easily break some big records. If you have a Netflix subscription, there's a good chance you'll be logging on to watch one of the new additions this week.

On July 22nd, Netflix is releasing its biggest original movie of the year, and one of the biggest in its history. The Gray Man, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, pits Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans in an international spy thriller. The blockbuster with a $200 million price tag is poised to be a massive hit for Netflix, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it deliver one of the biggest debuts ever for the service.

If TV is more your speed, Netflix has two popular shows returning for new seasons this week. Wednesday, July 20th, will see the arrival of Virgin River Season 4, which fans hope will resolve the various cliffhangers from the end of Season 3. One day later, on July 21st, Netflix is set to debut the fifth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

You can check out the full list of this week's new Netflix titles below!