Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 13th)

The weekend is finally upon us and Netflix is setting subscribers up with a new slate of movies and TV shows to check out while you're at home relaxing over the next couple of days. The streaming service actually kicked the weekend off with a substantial day of additions on Thursday, which included the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4.

On Friday morning, Netflix is set to release its newest original film, Uglies, which stars The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. There's nothing new set to hit on Saturday, but Sunday will see both seasons of Stephen Amell wrestling drama Heels hit the service.

You can check out Netflix's full weekend slate below!

Thursday, September 12th



Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

Billionaire Island (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway's much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

Friday, September 13th



Officer Black Belt (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

A talented martial artist who can't walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

Sector 36 (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

Sunday, September 15th



Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23