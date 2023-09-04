Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 3rd)
Virgin River and Anchorman headline a big week of new additions for Netflix.
As we enjoy a long Labor Day weekend and begin looking toward the week ahead, it's worth exploring what Netflix has in store over the coming days. Over the course of this week, Netflix has a pretty packed lineup of new arrivals that subscribers will be able to dive into, including the return of an original hit and some popular movies.
This week is headlined by one of Netflix's most popular original shows returning for a new season. Virgin River, a perennial hit for Netflix, is finally coming back for its fifth season on Thursday, September 7th. 10 of the 12 episodes from Season 5 will debut at one time, with the other two getting a holiday theme and arriving later in the year.
If it's movies you're excited for, there are a couple popular films and their sequels hitting Netflix this week. Sunday saw the arrival of Jason Statham's wild 2006 action movie Crank, along with its 2009 sequel Crank: High Voltage. A heavy dose of comedy arrives the day after Labor Day with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy and Anchorman: The Legend Continues set to hit the service on September 5th.
You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix new arrivals below!
September 3rd
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
They're all here to look for true romance – but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.
September 5th
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.
September 6th
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep – and her life takes a turn for the worse.
Infamy (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.
Reporting For Duty (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.
Tahir's House (SA)-- NETFLIX SERIES
A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.
September 7th
Dear Child (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.
Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.
What If (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.
September 8th
A Time Called You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.
Burning Body (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need – all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.
Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.
Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.