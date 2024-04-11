Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 11th)

Strange Way of Life is among the new titles hitting Netflix on Friday.

The weekend is upon us, and that means Netflix is readying some new movies and TV shows for subscribers to relax with over the next few days. The streaming giant got things started with a slew of new arrivals on Thursday morning, which will be followed by even more titles on Friday. There's a little something for everyone as the weekend gets ready to kick into high gear.

Thursday saw the arrival of several titles, including The Bricklayer, a film from last year that stars Aaron Eckhart. On Friday, even bigger titles will arrive. Those include the live-action Woody the Woodpecker sequel, as well as the acclaimed Western short film Strange Way of Life, which stars Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

You can check out all of Netflix's weekend additions below!

New April 11th

The Bricklayer

Meekah: Season 2

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble – plus a strange stalker – begins to disrupt her life.

Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

New April 12th

A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo – until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.