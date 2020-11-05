Netflix Reportedly Down in Some Countries

With just one day left before the weekend, it looks as though Netflix is having some serious issues in other parts of the world. On Thursday afternoon, many Netflix users began reporting issues on the site. Some receive a "site error" message when they try logging on and watching something, while others are simply unable to access the service altogether. Given that Netflix remains the biggest and most popular streaming service on the planet, this issue could affect quite a lot of people.

At the time of writing this article on Thursday, very few people in North America are running into problems when trying to watch something on Netflix. According DownDetector.com, Europe remains the most affected area of this outage by quite a large margin.

Netflix has yet to address this new outage, but there's a chance it could be the result of an influx of usage throughout France, the UK, and other European countries. Some parts of Europe are once again entering a lockdown as a result of the pandemic, so there may be a much higher number of simultaneous users overseas.

Of course, when Netflix, Instagram, or any other Internet service goes down, people take to Twitter to share their issues and voice their frustrations.