Netflix Reportedly Down in Some Countries
With just one day left before the weekend, it looks as though Netflix is having some serious issues in other parts of the world. On Thursday afternoon, many Netflix users began reporting issues on the site. Some receive a "site error" message when they try logging on and watching something, while others are simply unable to access the service altogether. Given that Netflix remains the biggest and most popular streaming service on the planet, this issue could affect quite a lot of people.
At the time of writing this article on Thursday, very few people in North America are running into problems when trying to watch something on Netflix. According DownDetector.com, Europe remains the most affected area of this outage by quite a large margin.
Netflix has yet to address this new outage, but there's a chance it could be the result of an influx of usage throughout France, the UK, and other European countries. Some parts of Europe are once again entering a lockdown as a result of the pandemic, so there may be a much higher number of simultaneous users overseas.
Of course, when Netflix, Instagram, or any other Internet service goes down, people take to Twitter to share their issues and voice their frustrations.
UK & France
Netflix is down across the Uk and in France.— Francois Rimasson (@F_Rimasson) November 5, 2020
Anywhere else ?
Apocalypse
Netflix is down? I always knew that's how the apocalypse begins. #netflix #netflixdown— Claudia Toman (@claudiatoman) November 5, 2020
Outrage/Outage
Netflix appears to be down. This is an outrage.
Or an outage. One or the other.— 🎃 Hawoolooween 🐑 (@MockWooloo) November 5, 2020
You Pay the Bills, Netflix?
What’s the deal? #netflixdown @netflix Didn’t you pay your aws bills? pic.twitter.com/8NLvnDUCwk— Andreas 🏛🏳️🌈 (@a_milonas) November 5, 2020
Down for Windows
Netflix down for Windows.— 𝕄𝕒𝕪𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 (@midwitche) November 5, 2020
Working fine if using app on ipad. Told me to download app onto PC. But that means getting a Microsoft account ... and that's not going to happen.
Get. It. Sorted.
Just One Left...
Netflix is down right when i only have episode left. f r u s t r a t i o n— mia (stilll spooky) 👻 (@anendlessfire) November 5, 2020
Sigh
Decided to watch a movie after so long— Ankit Passi (@ankit141_passi) November 5, 2020
....
**sigh**#netflixdown pic.twitter.com/9Ok9Xzglsj
Joining Lockdown
The one time I want to watch some Netflix and the website is down... I guess #Netflix is joining us for lockdown.— Andre (@FlimsyGod) November 5, 2020
NOOOOO
Noooo! Netflix is down and I actually *need* it for my coursework! Ahhhhhhhhhhh— Seylor (@imlyes) November 5, 2020
Fix Yourself
@netflix can you just fix yourself? #NetflixDown— Abbey ミ☆ (@abigaillevion) November 5, 2020