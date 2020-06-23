Netflix Releases Breathtaking Trailer for Over the Moon

If the last year has taught us anything about Netflix, it's that the streaming service is going all-in on original animation. Both Klaus and I Lost My Body were nominated for Oscars after their releases in 2019, and The Willoughbys debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year. Now, Netflix is bringing out the big guns with the first look at its new animated film, Over the Moon. Between the 3D animation style and original music, this movie looks like it could hold its own against the likes of Pixar and Disney. You can check out the trailer for Over the Moon above!

Over the Moon stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn. The film is directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs. The script comes from The Hate U Give screenwriter Audrey Wells, who tragically passed away in 2018.

“I remember as a kid, asking my dad to read [the story of Chang'e] over and over and over to me," Soo said during Netflix's Annecy presentation. "Because I was just obsessed with this idea of the moon lady. And when I was asked to play her, I was of course honored because it’s so infrequent that I’m being asked to play specifically Chinese characters. And also even more rare that I get to be in a film with incredible Asian actors who are surrounding me. So when I read the script and they invited me to come join them to create this beautiful story, I was, of course, immediately on board and so excited.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Over the Moon below.

"Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination."

