Netflix Ranked Last in Streamer Satisfaction According to Survey

In this digital age, it's a common joke that Netflix cancels its show at the drop of a hat. As it turns out, the analytics-first company is ranking low on customer satisfaction. A new study from Whip Media, Netflix comes last in perceived value when compared to eight other streaming platforms.

Out of those platforms ranked, HBO Max comes first in value satisfaction, despite being one of the priciest streamers on the market. The Warner Discovery-owned platform is then followed by Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Discovery+, Peacock, and Apple TV+.

It's a win-lose dataset for Netflix, given the streamer also happened to rank first in a poll asking "If you can only keep one, which one?"

Netflix garnered more than 41-percent of the vote from respondents, with Hulu coming in a surprising second with 21-percent. HBO Max then rounded out the top three with 13-percent of respondents saying they'd choose the platform out of any others available.

Disney+ (nine-percent), Prime Video (six-percent), and Paramount+ (two-percent) were the only other platforms to get more than one-percent of the vote. Apple TV+, Discovery+, and Peacock each got exactly one-percent. Three percent of the people surveyed said they'd give up streaming all together while the remaining three percent chose a platform other than the nine listed.

Earlier this year, Netflix hiked its pricing. Its base package now costs $15.49 a month while its UltraHD streaming pack can cost upwards of $19.99.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Netflix said: "We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members...We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

The price rivals that of HBO Max while others like Apple TV+ are just $4.99 per month.