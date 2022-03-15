Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Movie is Turning Into Netflix Hit

There is no realm Samuel L. Jackson can’t conquer. The actor has proven himself at the box office and with critics, and he’s spend the last 14 years serving as the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular franchise in all of entertainment. He may not have his name and face on most of the posters, but he’s the glue that held the films together for quite a while, and he’s still actively turning in work as Nick Fury. Jackson is one of our most well-known and beloved actors, a fact that’s reflected by the attention he’s getting on Netflix.

Brand new movies always perform well on Netflix, but it takes a needle-moving star to get some traction for a film from the past when they’re added to the streamer’s lineup. Folks like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Denzel Washington have seen their previous films get a second life when they make their way to Netflix. It seems like you can add Jackson’s name to that list as well.

Coach Carter, the 2005 basketball film starring Jackson in the titular role, was added to Netflix earlier this month. Despite being more than 15 years old, Coach Carter has found itself a substantial audience on Netflix, enough to become one of the streamer’s most-watched movies last week.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared its weekly Top 10 streaming numbers for the week of March 7th to March 13th. The Adam Project was unsurprisingly the most-watched movie around the world on Netflix last week, and of course both of the Shrek movies made the list. But 2005’s Coach Carter performed well enough to make its debut on the list, sitting at 10th overall.

During the course of last week, Coach Carter was viewed for a total of 5.4 million hours in all markets where it’s available. Despite not being a massive action movie or boasting a cast filled with huge stars, Coach Carter rose above most of the competition and grabbed the attention of quite a few Netflix subscribers.

