Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
Netflix's newsletter also revealed the list of movies and shows leaving the Netflix roster in September, and there are quite a few major shows set to exit. The biggest of the group is Saved by the Bell. All six seasons of Saved by the Bell, along with the films, are leaving Netflix on September 14th.
Gotham, the Batman prequel series with a very dedicated fan base, is set to exit Netflix on September 29th. Other shows leaving include Quantico, The Vampire Diaries, Offspring, and Dark Matter.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 9/1/22
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2/22
Freaks
Leaving 9/3/22
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9/22
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10/22
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12/22
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14/22
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17/22
Skylines
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Skies
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25/22
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29/22
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/30/22
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!