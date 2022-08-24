Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022

This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.

Netflix's newsletter also revealed the list of movies and shows leaving the Netflix roster in September, and there are quite a few major shows set to exit. The biggest of the group is Saved by the Bell. All six seasons of Saved by the Bell, along with the films, are leaving Netflix on September 14th.

Gotham, the Batman prequel series with a very dedicated fan base, is set to exit Netflix on September 29th. Other shows leaving include Quantico, The Vampire Diaries, Offspring, and Dark Matter.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!