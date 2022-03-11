Netflix Begins Rolling Out Spatial Audio Experience Starting With Stranger Things and The Witcher

There are many elements of the theatrical experience that can't quite be replicated in your own home, but Netflix is attempting to capture that sense of spectacle more authentically when it comes to the audio they deliver, as the streamer has begun to roll out spatial audio for select titles. The audio upgrade began to roll out last week with some of the streamer's most popular titles, such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, and The Adam Project, with more movies and TV series getting the upgrade in the near future. Fans can quickly check out the titles that have gotten the upgrade by typing "spatial audio" into the search window.

"Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it can have a profound impact on the atmosphere of a scene and fundamentally change the audience's response," Netflix announced in a blog post. "Some of the most iconic moments in TV and film are defined by the immersive moments they create through sound. Without its excellent sound design, would the final fight scene in The Adam Project be as electric? Would Eddie Munson's epic guitar scene in Stranger Things 4 bring the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop to life the same way?"

Current titles with spatial audio are as follows:

Stranger Things

The Witcher

Red Notice

The Adam Project

Resident Evil

Raising Dion

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey

Locke & Key

Castlevania

Interceptor

Jennifer Lopez's Halftime

The Unforgivable

Selena the Series

The Order

Fear Street: Part One – 1994

Fear Street: Part Two – 1978

Fear Street: Part Three – 1666

True Story

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Black Summer

Seoul Vibe

Slumberland

The Good Nurse

Archive 81

Warrior Nun

Kate

Lulli



"We feel AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a meaningful improvement for Netflix members," Scott Kramer, manager for sound technology at Netflix, shared in a statement. "Re-recording mixers often tell me that it better translates their detailed immersive mix work to stereo. Crucially, this process preserves the original sound mix and respects creative intent with a remarkably clean sound."

"Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix," Netflix's blog post continued. "This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we're excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode."

Stay tuned for details on Netflix's upgrades.

What do you think of spatial audio? Let us know in the comments!