The Boys Beat by Stranger Things 4 on Streaming Charts

There are few forces as dominant in the world of streaming as Stranger Things. The fourth season of the acclaimed sci-fi series was a record-breaker for Netflix, debuting as the biggest single season of English-language TV in the streamer's history. Netflix's metrics weren't the only ones painting a wildly impressive picture for Stranger Things. Nielsen's latest streaming numbers also shows just how massive Stranger Things was compared to other titles around the industry, even hits like The Boys.

Nielsen recently released the streaming data for the top titles during the week of July 6th through July 12th. The Boys made a splash in its Season 3 return, but its success pales in comparison to the numbers Stranger Things was putting up in its second full week.

During that timeframe, The Boys racked up a total of 919 million streaming minutes for Amazon Prime Video. Stranger Things was viewed for more than 4.2 billion minutes in that same seven-day span. The previous week, Stranger Things set a new record for Nielsen with 7.2 billion minutes viewed.

Stranger Things will likely stay at or near the top of the streaming rankings for quite a while, with the final two episodes of the fourth season arriving on July 1st and giving the series another big bump. After waiting three years to see Stranger Things 4, fans are already starting to wonder when the fifth and final installment of the series might arrive.

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

