Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (July 10)

Netflix has a pretty huge week ahead as we enter the middle of the month. From action thrillers with massive stars to highly anticipated original TV shows, Netflix has quite a lot on the slate over the next seven days. If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix this week, there is plenty on the way for you add to watchlists, and we've put it all here in one place to help make sifting through the streaming chaos a little bit easier. On Sunday, the week began with the addition of 12 Strong, an action film starring Chris Hemsworth. It's only fitting that movie is added to Netflix on the weekend that Hemsworth takes the top spot at the box office with Thor: Love and Thunder. The action movie trend will continue on Friday with the arrival of Uncharted, the adaptation of the popular video game franchise starring Tom Holland. If TV is more your speed, have July 14th circled on your calendar. That day will see the release of Netflix's new Resident Evil adaptation, as well as the first season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which sees Jack Black return to the role of Po for the first time since Kung Fu Panda 3. You can check out this week's entire lineup of Netflix additions below!

July 10 12 Strong

July 11 For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM

When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding. Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

July 12 Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set. How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker. My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

July 13 Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Kevin's new claim inaccessible and a massive government penalty looming, he and Sarah will need a plan B to keep their business afloat. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash – and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery. Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In politics, most pursue power. He pursued peace. Shimon Peres's influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel. Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Doni frets over the price of fame, Rita contemplates a new career and Nando reflects on his chosen path. The stakes are now higher than ever. Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test during a vacation to the Amalfi Coast. Meanwhile, their friends Furio and Nathalie have flings of their own.

July 14 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation – and save the world! Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.

July 15 Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES

Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend's buddies. Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past – and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home. Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES

Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil – but then learns his dad's the biggest evildoer of them all. Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM

A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life. Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES

After her husband's death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again – to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story. Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband's scheming mistress. Uncharted