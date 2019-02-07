Netflix Acquires LEGO Movie and Happy Feet Studio Animal Logic

Over the past few years, Netflix has been making serious strides in the realm of feature animation. The streaming service has made it clear that it wants to compete with Disney and DreamWorks in the animated family space, and some of its recent films have show that it can do just that. Klaus and The Mitchells vs. the Machines were both nominated for Academy Awards, and new hit The Sea Beast could follow suit. Now, Netflix has acquired a major studio that should make the streamer an even bigger animation threat.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it had acquired the Australian animation studio Animal Logic. The company has been behind some major titles over the years, including Happy Feet, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, and the various LEGO Movies.

Animal Logic is based in Sydney, Australia and has been producing effects and animation for more than three decades. In 2015, the company opened up a second studio in Vancouver. As part of the deal, all of the teams at Animal Logic will continue operating under the company's existing brand.

"Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio," said Amy Reinhard, Netflix Vice President of Studio Operations. "Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world."

"After 30 years of producing great work with great people, this is the perfect next chapter for Animal Logic," said Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian. "Our values and aspirations could not be more aligned with Netflix, in working with diverse content makers, producing innovative and engaging stories for audiences around the world. Our collective experience and talent will open new doors for all our teams and will empower a new level of creativity in animation."

