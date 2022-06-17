Netflix Announces Summer Movie Slate Release Dates

Netflix has released a rundown on every single movie it plans to release this summer, which includes looks at action flicks like The Gray Man and The Takedown, and love films such as Love & Gelato and Wedding Season. Luckily, there should be a film for every single movie watcher to latch onto as new entries are released each week starting in May and ending in August. Fans already got their first look at The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man earlier this week with the release of photos starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The movie adapts Mark Greaney's novel series, with Gosling playing Court Gentry, a.k.a Sierra Six, a CIA operative recruited from federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become an assassin for the agency. He doesn't officially exist, hence the nickname "The Gray Man."

"The Gray Man is an incredibly mysterious character with a highly secretive past. In essence, he's a ghost," the Russo Brothers told the Netflix official blog Tudum. "A minimalist, [whose] job is to hide in plain sight. Kill when he needs to kill, and disappear."

"Ryan is exceptional at communicating volumes through a look or a gesture," they added. "Creating an interior life that translates in the most subtle and sublime ways. He also has fantastic control of his physicality. In essence, he is The Gray Man (minus the kill orders)."

The complete list of Netflix's Summer 2022 movie slate is below.