Fan-Favorite Film Franchise Departing Netflix

✖

Netflix has quite a few exciting movies and TV shows making their way to the streamer's lineup throughout the month of May, including new episodes of hit shows The Circle and Stranger Things. Unfortunately, the good news of new Netflix titles always comes with the disappointing news of films and series set to leave the roster. That trend continues in May, as Netflix is set to lose several popular movies and shows. Four of those exiting movies are actually part of the same film franchise, so Netflix will be losing the series in its entirety.

Right now, there are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies streaming on Netflix: the original trilogy from the 1990s and the animated film from 2007. They will all be leaving the service at the end of next month.

On May 31st, Netflix will lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and the animated TMNT film. A couple of seasons of the animated shows will be added on the same day, but Netflix will be without the feature film entries.

Sadly, the TMNT films aren't the only titles exiting Netflix in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:

Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3/22

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving 5/12/22

Eye in the Sky

Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller

Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Are you disappointed to see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!