Fan-Favorite Film Franchise Departing Netflix
Netflix has quite a few exciting movies and TV shows making their way to the streamer's lineup throughout the month of May, including new episodes of hit shows The Circle and Stranger Things. Unfortunately, the good news of new Netflix titles always comes with the disappointing news of films and series set to leave the roster. That trend continues in May, as Netflix is set to lose several popular movies and shows. Four of those exiting movies are actually part of the same film franchise, so Netflix will be losing the series in its entirety.
Right now, there are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies streaming on Netflix: the original trilogy from the 1990s and the animated film from 2007. They will all be leaving the service at the end of next month.
On May 31st, Netflix will lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and the animated TMNT film. A couple of seasons of the animated shows will be added on the same day, but Netflix will be without the feature film entries.
Sadly, the TMNT films aren't the only titles exiting Netflix in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:
Leaving 5/1/22
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving 5/3/22
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
Leaving 5/31/22
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
