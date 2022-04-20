Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

The month of May is going to be a big one for Netflix, as new seasons of hits like Stranger Things and The Circle make their way to the streaming service’s roster. Netflix has a lot of new titles worth looking forward to next month, but the service is also losing quite a few popular movies and shows as well. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the list of new additions arriving in May, as well as the lineup of titles leaving the roster, and there are some big names on the way out.
Netflix is losing several notable TV shows in May. All three seasons of Colony will be leaving on May 1st, and all three seasons of acclaimed comedy Happy Endings are exiting at the month’s end. Perhaps the biggest show exiting Netflix in May is beloved British drama Downton Abbey. All six seasons are leaving on May 31st.
There are several popular movies leaving Netflix as well. All three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films are leaving at the end of the month, along with Top Gun, Coach Carter, Battleship, Happy Feet, The Blind Side, Zoolander, and several others.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix throughout May:
Leaving 5/1/22
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving 5/3/22
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
Leaving 5/31/22
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
