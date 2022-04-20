Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

The month of May is going to be a big one for Netflix, as new seasons of hits like Stranger Things and The Circle make their way to the streaming service’s roster. Netflix has a lot of new titles worth looking forward to next month, but the service is also losing quite a few popular movies and shows as well. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the list of new additions arriving in May, as well as the lineup of titles leaving the roster, and there are some big names on the way out.

Netflix is losing several notable TV shows in May. All three seasons of Colony will be leaving on May 1st, and all three seasons of acclaimed comedy Happy Endings are exiting at the month’s end. Perhaps the biggest show exiting Netflix in May is beloved British drama Downton Abbey. All six seasons are leaving on May 31st.

There are several popular movies leaving Netflix as well. All three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films are leaving at the end of the month, along with Top Gun, Coach Carter, Battleship, Happy Feet, The Blind Side, Zoolander, and several others.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix throughout May:

Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3/22

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving 5/12/22

Eye in the Sky

Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller

Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!