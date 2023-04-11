The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Stars in New Netflix Action-Thriller

Jennifer Lopez is back on the big screen in the upcoming Netflix action-thriller The Mother, and you can watch the first trailer below!

As the synopsis for the trailer reads: "VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar. This Mother's Day – watch THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. Only on Netflix May 12th."

The Mother isn't exactly re-inventing the action-thriller wheel by mixing parental ferocity with super-spy genre fare; in fact, this trailer is arguably borderline to an SNL sketch about a James Bond-style mom. That said, Lopez certainly has plenty of fans who will turn out to see both the action and glamour sides of her performance. The Mother is directed by Niki Caro, who is known for directing Charlize Theron's 2005 Oscar-nominated film North Country, and most recently Disney's Mulan live-action remake in 2020. This looks like it could be Caro's most fun and easily-accessible genre film yet, so it'll be interesting to see how it plays with audiences.

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has, of course, made star-studded blockbusters the core of its current phase of business. In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic drove audiences indoors to stream in exponential numbers, Netflix has netted huge numbers from its play of throwing theatrical studio budgets at big blockbusters with franchise start potential, anchored by big stars.

As of writing this, We are actually entering the first big second wave of Netflix blockbuster sequels: Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth has the sequel to his 2020 actioner Extraction dropping this year; Charlize Theron and her castmates will also return in The Old Guard 2, a sequel to the comic book series adaptation that also was a hit for Netflix in 2020. Zack Snyder has launched one Netflix movie franchise universe (Army of the Dead) and has another on the way with Rebel Moon this year. Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame directors The Russo Bros. used a pile of money to make The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, which also scored a sequel, and stars as big as Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson united for Red Notice, which has back-to-back sequels in the works.

With all of that on the table, The Mother has a fair chance of being a modest franchise hit for Netflix.