Netflix Releasing Several Movies in Theaters Weeks Before Streaming Debuts

There have been a lot of struggles between theater chains and Netflix over the past couple of years, with the streaming service trying to increase its presence during awards season and theaters pushing back to get larger windows of time between a big screen release and streaming premiere. Finally, it looks like a compromise has been made, as Netflix has slated 10 different movies for release in theaters from now until the end of the year.

Netflix won’t honor the 90-day theatrical release window that has been the standard for movies heading to streaming, but there will be a substantial gap before they arrive on the service. The majority of these high-profile projects, such as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, will now be hitting theaters for about three weeks to a month before they’re made available online.

At this point, it’s unclear how wide the releases for these films will be or what theater chains will be screening them.

While there are 10 total films being released to theaters by Netflix, one has likely been at the center of discussions since the beginning. The Irishman is Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited crime epic that brings together the talents of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. This film is bound to drive people to the theater and Scorsese was always clear about wanting it to be released on the big screen. The Irishman will hit theaters on November 1st and begin streaming on November 27th.

Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, is thought to be a potential awards contender this year, so a theatrical release was likely always in the cards. Joining these two projects are The King, Dolemite Is My Name, The Laundromat, Earthquake Bird, Klaus, I Lost My Body, Atlantics, The Two Popes.

Here are all of the release dates for Netflix’s upcoming theatrical titles:

The Laundromat: Sept. 7 (Theaters), Oct. 18 (Netflix)

Dolemite Is My Name: Oct. 4, Oct. 25

The King: Oct. 11, Nov. 1

The Irishman: Nov. 1, Nov. 27

Earthquake Bird: Nov. 1, Nov. 15

Marriage Story: Nov. 6, Dec. 6

Klaus: Nov. 8, Nov. 15

I Lost My Body: Nov. 15, Nov. 29

Atlantics: Nov. 15, Nov. 29

The Two Popes: Nov. 27, Dec. 20

