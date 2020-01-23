Netflix Releases Final Trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Next month, Lara Jean Covey’s life is going to get a lot more complicated. Audiences around the world fell in love with the character of Lara Jean when actress Lana Candor brought her to life in the Netflix romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the novel by Jenny Han. The film was a rom-com phenomenon and Netflix wisely ordered a sequel without much hesitation. The release of that follow-up is finally upon us, arriving on Netflix on February 12th.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You continues the story of the first movie, but brings an added wrinkle to Lara Jean’s love life. She’s in a great relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo) and everything in her life seems perfect. But the subject of her final love letter from middle school re-enters her life and everything is shaken up. With the release of the sequel just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has released the final trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Take a look at the full trailer below!

Check out Netflix’s full description of the sequel:

“It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on February 12th.