Leo: New Adam Sandler Animated Movie Instantly Tops Netflix Charts

Adam Sandler has another new movie on Netflix, but this time it's only his voice that he's bringing to the screen. Leo, the new animated comedy from the streaming service, sees Sandler take on the role of an aging lizard that has been living in an elementary school classroom for his entire life. Leo just made its debut on Tuesday and the film unsurprisingly rose to the top of Netflix's movie charts in its first day on the service.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Leo in the number one overall position, soaring straight past recent original hits like Best. Christmas. Ever! and David Fincher's The Killer.

Leo debuted to solid reviews and it's clear that families together for the holidays are looking for something they can all watch together. Sandler's new movie definitely fits that bill.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!