Leo: New Adam Sandler Animated Movie Instantly Tops Netflix Charts
Adam Sandler's lizard adventure is the biggest movie on the Netflix Top 10.
Adam Sandler has another new movie on Netflix, but this time it's only his voice that he's bringing to the screen. Leo, the new animated comedy from the streaming service, sees Sandler take on the role of an aging lizard that has been living in an elementary school classroom for his entire life. Leo just made its debut on Tuesday and the film unsurprisingly rose to the top of Netflix's movie charts in its first day on the service.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Leo in the number one overall position, soaring straight past recent original hits like Best. Christmas. Ever! and David Fincher's The Killer.
Leo debuted to solid reviews and it's clear that families together for the holidays are looking for something they can all watch together. Sandler's new movie definitely fits that bill.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Leo
"Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of an elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet."
2. Best. Christmas. Ever!
"After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true."
3. Lone Survivor
"In the mountains of Afghanistan, a Navy SEAL fights for survival after his team's top-secret mission is compromised. Based on a true story."
4. The Killer
"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal."
5. See You on Venus
"Hoping to ease the pain in their hearts, teens Mia and Kyle travel to Spain in search of Mia's birth mother — and find themselves falling for each other."
6. Real Steel
"A struggling fighter-turned-promoter reconnects with his estranged son to convert and old-generation robot into a mighty World Robot Boxing contender."
7. A Walk on the Woods
"A travel write decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic to tag along."
8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."
9. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
10. Trolls
"When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime."