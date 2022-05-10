One of Adam Sandler's Most Beloved Movies Arrives in the Netflix Top 10

Long live the King of Netflix. Adam Sandler and Netflix have had an incredibly fruitful partnership over the last several years. The Sandman produces and stars in exclusive films for Netflix, many of which have seen successful streaming debuts. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the biggest films in Netflix history. Anything Sandler-related on Netflix performs well, including movies that were released decades before Netflix even existed.

Some of Sandler's popular movies have made their way to Netflix from time to time, and the most recent addition is one of the best films of the beloved actor's career. Happy Gilmore, about the hockey player-turned-golfer aiming to make money for his grandma, just made its way to Netflix this month. It hasn't taken long for the film to make waves in the Netflix Top 10.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Happy Gilmore rank as the sixth-most popular film on the entire service. The film was released in theaters 26 years ago and went on to become one of the most beloved in Sandler's arsenal. Despite being older, Happy Gilmore is still making a big impact on Netflix.

You can check out a breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.