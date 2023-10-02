Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Swings Onto Netflix Top 10

Netflix nearly doubled its number of Spider-Man offerings at the start of October. The streaming service has been hosting Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's original Spidey trilogy for some time now. On October 1st, the trio of films was joined by both movies in the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man series. That gives Netflix a total of five Spider-Man films in its lineup, one of which is currently experiencing a surge in popularity.

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were just added to Netflix's streaming roster. Surprisingly, it's the second film in the series that's finding a way to click with subscribers. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has swung onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the 10th overall position, following quite a few new Netflix original releases. It'll be interesting to see if its placement on the list catches the attention of even more subscribers, helping it climb higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!