One of Ben Affleck’s Best Movies Is Rising Through the Netflix Ranks

Ahead of what will likely be his final turn as Batman in The Flash later this year, fan-favorite actor Ben Affleck is making some waves on Netflix with a movie he released nearly 12 years ago. When a movie with a big star attached makes its way to Netflix (usually in the action or comedy genres) a few years after its release, it oftentimes finds itself making a splash with viewers who never saw it in the first place or who have been itching to revisit it. Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, and several others have had this affect, and it seems Affleck is yet another attention-grabber for the streaming service.

The Town, which Affleck also directed, was initially released to positive reviews back in 2010. The film follows the leader of a bank robbers who falls in love with a witness and has to deal with a dangerous rebellion from his own crew. After being added to Netflix at the start of the new year, The Town has already taken a place amongst the most popular movies on the entire service.

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Town as the sixth-most popular film on the streamer, moving up from the 10th position on Tuesday’s list.

You can check out a breakdown of Netflix’s Top 10 movies below!

