One of Adam Sandler's Best Movies Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10
Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore is among Netflix's most popular movies this week.
Few actors have the kind of sway with Netflix audiences that Adam Sandler does. The Sandman has long been one of the most beloved voices in comedy, but a years-long deal with Netflix has seen many of his recent projects released exclusively on the streamer, and subscribers have gotten real used to seeing his work. His new movies are always hits for Netflix, but his older titles also seem to find big audiences on the service whenever they're added.
Such is the case for Happy Gilmore, easily one of the most iconic films from Sandler's career. The 1996 comedy about a hockey player joining a professional golf tour to save his grandmother's house recently joined Netflix's lineup. Given Sandler's history, it should come as no surprise that Happy Gilmore is now one of Netflix's most popular movies.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Happy Gilmore as the fifth most watched movie on the whole service, trailing only a handful of other recent additions.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Little Things
"When a suspect begins taunting the police, a star detective and haunted deputy sheriff struggle to get to the truth — and avoid repeating past mistakes."
2. Baby Driver
"In this wry acton thriller, a young getaway driver's final heist goes wrong."
3. Glass
"Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson is Mr. Glass. His bones may be brittle, but his mind is a weapon that not even his superhuman rivals can withstand."
4. Space Jam: A New Legacy
"LeBron James needs the Tune Squad's skills to save his son when an evil AI program challenges him to a basketball game."
5. Happy Gilmore
"A brash hockey player with a powerful swing trades the rink for the fairway to win a golf championship and save his grandmother's home."
6. The Tearsmith
"A vulnerable but strong girl. A broken and detached boy. A forbidden romance. 'The wolf of the story may seem evil, but he isn't always so.'"
7. Skyscraper
"When his family becomes trapped after terrorists attack the world's tallest building, a security consultant goes to extreme lengths to try and save them."
8. Split
"A man with dissociative identity disorder abducts three teenage girls, who must find a way to escape before his most dangerous personality takes over."
9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
10. Mortal Engines
"In a postapocalyptic world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path."