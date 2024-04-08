One of Adam Sandler's Best Movies Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

Few actors have the kind of sway with Netflix audiences that Adam Sandler does. The Sandman has long been one of the most beloved voices in comedy, but a years-long deal with Netflix has seen many of his recent projects released exclusively on the streamer, and subscribers have gotten real used to seeing his work. His new movies are always hits for Netflix, but his older titles also seem to find big audiences on the service whenever they're added.

Such is the case for Happy Gilmore, easily one of the most iconic films from Sandler's career. The 1996 comedy about a hockey player joining a professional golf tour to save his grandmother's house recently joined Netflix's lineup. Given Sandler's history, it should come as no surprise that Happy Gilmore is now one of Netflix's most popular movies.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Happy Gilmore as the fifth most watched movie on the whole service, trailing only a handful of other recent additions.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!