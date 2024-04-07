Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Tops Weekend Box Office Amid Monkey Man Premiere

It looks like the box office belongs to the kaiju. After making a solid launch last week, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is at the top of the box office once again. Thanks to a new reports, the domestic numbers are in for the box office, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came in first despite an impressive launch by Monkey Man.

The numbers went live this weekend that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire took home $31.7 million USD domestically. Ticket sales dropped as expected in its second week, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is still living large. After all, the movie has grossed $132 million at the domestic box office, and its global haul is expected to cross $300 million before all is said and done.

Of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was not the only champion at the box office. This weekend marked the launch of Monkey Man in theaters. The action movie, which marks Dev Patel's directorial debut, has earned nothing but praise from critics. The movie grossed $10.1 million which put Monkey Man in second place. And as for the third spot, The First Omen rolled in with a haul of $8.4 million.

As you can imagine, movie buffs are keeping a close eye on the box office to see whether any sequels are on the table. When it comes to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie is a clear blockbuster, and its opening weekend blew past expectations. So far, Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't given any indicators of a sequel, but netizens are hopeful more MonsterVerse entries are being discussed given its latest box office boom.

And of course, Patel's work on Monkey Man has made waves. The movie was originally destined for streaming as Netflix nabbed Patel's film, but it was ultimately dropped. Jordan Peel's production company quickly housed Monkey Man after acquiring the flick for $10 million. In its first weekend, Patel's movie has earned back that acquisition fee, so it is poised to make a bit profit. And given the movie's excellent word-of-mouth, it seems like Hollywood has found itself a new action franchise to invest in.

What do you think about this latest box office update?