Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Says He Wants to Play Batman

James Gunn is currently in the midst of filming the new Superman, and David Corenswet is taking over the role of the titular hero, which means many are wondering who will play Batman in the rebooted franchise. It was previously announced that The Brave and The Bold will mark the first Batman story in the new DCU, and there have been many fan casts for the next Dark Knight. One person whose name has been thrown around a few times is Alan Ritchson, who is best known for starring in Prime Video's Reacher. The actor has expressed interest in playing Batman in the past and recently said it again in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops: 'I wanna be Bruce Wayne!,'" Ritchson proclaimed. "Here's the thing about Batman. You know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. He's inventive, and he's got all the gadgets, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy. And, also, to have a cave with, like hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles."

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege. It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane," Ritchson previously told BroBible's Post Credit Podcast. "Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it's wild that's where we are,"

"As huge as this rumor mill is, I feel like this part should be offered on a silver platter at this point," Ritchson joked in another interview with ComicBook.com. "I would love to play Batman. But, I'm not yet Batman. I don't know what, I don't know what Gunn's approach is gonna be. But, yeah, that'd be great. What? He's one of the most iconic characters of all the."

Is Reacher Getting a Season 3?

Before the second season of Reacher premiered on Prime Video, the streamer announced the series had been renewed for a third season. Ritchson returned to production this fall and shared news of the renewal with a video from the set. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when the show returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

Would you like to see Alan Ritchson play Batman? Tell us in the comments!