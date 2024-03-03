Newest Adam Sandler Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10
Spaceman is one of the biggest films on Netflix this weekend.
The Sandman has become a fixture for Netflix over the past several years, producing and starring in several films for the service as part of a lucrative deal. The latest film to star Adam Sandler, Spaceman, is another Netflix original, but it is much different than the movies that fans of the beloved comedian are used to seeing him in. Nonetheless, the sci-fi flick is garnering Sandler's usual attention from Netflix subscribers.
Spaceman debuted on Netflix this past Friday, March 1st, and it quickly rose to become one of the streamer's most popular films over the weekend.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Spaceman take the second overall spot on the list, passing by several recent hits. Only Code 8: Part II sits ahead of Spaceman on the daily rotating rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Code 8: Part II
"In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, an ex-criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop."
2. Spaceman
"Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on the ship."
3. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa
"A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder."
4. Code 8
"In a city where people with superhuman abilities are ostracized, a power-enabled man turns to the criminal underworld in a bit to help his ailing mother."
5. The Legend of Hercules
"Born under a prophecy that he would overthrow the king and restore peace, Hercule must survive the trials standing between him and his destiny."
6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
8. A Madea Family Funeral
"A family celebration takes a turn when Madea makes arrangements for an impromptu funeral and keep long-buried secrets from hampering the homegoing."
9. Godzilla (2014)
"Years after a nuclear disaster tore their family apart, a father and son reunite just as Godzilla reemerges to battle beasts that threaten humanity."
10. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."