Newest Adam Sandler Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The Sandman has become a fixture for Netflix over the past several years, producing and starring in several films for the service as part of a lucrative deal. The latest film to star Adam Sandler, Spaceman, is another Netflix original, but it is much different than the movies that fans of the beloved comedian are used to seeing him in. Nonetheless, the sci-fi flick is garnering Sandler's usual attention from Netflix subscribers.

Spaceman debuted on Netflix this past Friday, March 1st, and it quickly rose to become one of the streamer's most popular films over the weekend.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Spaceman take the second overall spot on the list, passing by several recent hits. Only Code 8: Part II sits ahead of Spaceman on the daily rotating rankings.

