Channing Tatum Romance Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Despite a couple of brand new hit films recently debuting on Netflix, a romantic drama from 2012 is currently ruling the streamer's movie charts. The Vow, a film based on the true story of a married woman suffering from amnesia after a car accident, stars Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum and was a substantial hit at the box office upon its release. Now, more than a decade later, it's finding another audience amongst Netflix subscribers.

The Vow was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States and has swiftly risen through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the daily rotating list features The Vow as the number one film on the entire service.

Netflix original film Orion and the Dark just debuted this weekend and held the top spot on Saturday, but The Vow surged ahead of it just one day later.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!