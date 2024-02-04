Channing Tatum Romance Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
2012's The Vow is the biggest movie on Netflix.
Despite a couple of brand new hit films recently debuting on Netflix, a romantic drama from 2012 is currently ruling the streamer's movie charts. The Vow, a film based on the true story of a married woman suffering from amnesia after a car accident, stars Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum and was a substantial hit at the box office upon its release. Now, more than a decade later, it's finding another audience amongst Netflix subscribers.
The Vow was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States and has swiftly risen through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the daily rotating list features The Vow as the number one film on the entire service.
Netflix original film Orion and the Dark just debuted this weekend and held the top spot on Saturday, but The Vow surged ahead of it just one day later.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Vow
"When a recently married young woman awakens with amnesia following a car accident, her devoted husband must help her recover and win back her love."prevnext
2. Orion and the Dark
"A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark."prevnext
3. Fury
"In the chaotically violent final days of World War II, an American tank commander and his crew venture behind enemy lines on a life-or-death mission."prevnext
4. The Greatest Night of Pop
"On a January night in 1985, music's biggest stars gathered to record 'We Are the World.' This documentary goes behind the scenes of the historic event."prevnext
5. Tom & Jerry
"The classic cat-and-mouse duo creates chaos at a swanky NYC hotel when alley cat Tom is hired to get rid of scheming mouse Jerry before a VIP wedding."prevnext
6. Pacific Rim
"When the world's defenses fail against the threat of alien sea creatures, the task of saving the planet falls to a former pilot and a new trainee."prevnext
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
8. The Postcard Killings
"Following the murders of his daughter and son-in-law, an NYPD detective travels to Europe, where he teams up with an investigative journalist."prevnext
9. The Hill
"In this film based on a true story, young baseball hopeful Rickey Hill chases his major-league dreams while living with a degenerative spinal condition."prevnext
10. X
"Terror awaits a small film crew in 1979 Texas when they rent a reclusive older couple's decrepit farmhouse to shoot an adult movie."prev