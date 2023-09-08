One of the Best Comic Book Movies Ever Lands on the Netflix Top 10

One of the most acclaimed comic book adaptations in movie history is not only now streaming on Netflix, it's quickly becoming one of the biggest films on the service. Dredd, the 2012 adaptation of the 2000 AD comics starring Karl Urban, recently made its way to Netflix's streaming lineup. On Thursday, the film appeared in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for the first time.

Dredd stars Karl Urban as Judge Dredd, an all-powerful law officer in a dystopian society called Mega-City One. The film follows Judge Dredd and his apprentice as they are tasked with bringing down a drug lord in a high-rise apartment building filled with criminals.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Dredd as the 10th-biggest movie currently on the service. Given that it just arrived, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Dredd move even higher up the list in the coming days. The film boasts rave reviews and has garnered a cult following in the decade since its release.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!