One of the Best Comic Book Movies Ever Lands on the Netflix Top 10
2012's Dredd, starring Karl Urban, has made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 after arriving on the service.
One of the most acclaimed comic book adaptations in movie history is not only now streaming on Netflix, it's quickly becoming one of the biggest films on the service. Dredd, the 2012 adaptation of the 2000 AD comics starring Karl Urban, recently made its way to Netflix's streaming lineup. On Thursday, the film appeared in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for the first time.
Dredd stars Karl Urban as Judge Dredd, an all-powerful law officer in a dystopian society called Mega-City One. The film follows Judge Dredd and his apprentice as they are tasked with bringing down a drug lord in a high-rise apartment building filled with criminals.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Dredd as the 10th-biggest movie currently on the service. Given that it just arrived, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Dredd move even higher up the list in the coming days. The film boasts rave reviews and has garnered a cult following in the decade since its release.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Love Again
"Still grieving her fiancee's death, an artist texts her deepest thoughts to his phone and forms a bond with the man who receives them by chance."prevnext
2. Snitch
"Hoping to reduce his teenage son's mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer."prevnext
3. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."prevnext
4. Don't Worry Darling
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."prevnext
5. Arrival
"Called 'mesmerizing' by Rolling Stone, this sci-fi gem from director Denis Villeneuve about aliens landing on Earth earned eight Oscar nominations."prevnext
6. Choose Love
"The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands."prevnext
7. Woody the Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."prevnext
8. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
"Tens of thousands of former Boy Scouts have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. How did such a massive cover-up happen?prevnext
9. Couples Retreat
"Four couples go on a group rate to an all-inclusive tropical retreat without realizing relationship counseling is a mandatory part of the package."prevnext
10. Dredd
"Enforcing the law in a violent dystopian society, Judge Dredd and a new trainee fight their way through a tower block to bring down a drug boss."prev