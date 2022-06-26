New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Man From Toronto as the single most popular film on the entire service. It soared straight past some of the recent big hits like Hustle and Spiderhead, as well as acquired titles like IT and Sing 2.

The Man From Toronto comes from Patrick Hughes, the director of The Hitman's Bodyguard and Expendables 3. Hart stars as a regular guy who gets mixed up in a plot involving international assassins.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!