New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Man From Toronto as the single most popular film on the entire service. It soared straight past some of the recent big hits like Hustle and Spiderhead, as well as acquired titles like IT and Sing 2.
The Man From Toronto comes from Patrick Hughes, the director of The Hitman's Bodyguard and Expendables 3. Hart stars as a regular guy who gets mixed up in a plot involving international assassins.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
2. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
3. The Mist
"After a brutal storm pounds a small town, the residents discover a malevolent mist that hangs over their homes, killing anyone who remains outside."
4. Love & Gelato
"To fulfill her mother's final wish, Lina spends the summer before college in Rome, where she discovers romance, adventure – and a passion for gelato."
5. Hustle
"When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA."
6. Spiderhead
"A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he's testing for a pharmaceutical genius."
7. Backtrace
"Left with amnesia after bank heist gone wrong, a man gets busted out of prison and given a drug to help recover his memory – and the missing loot."
8. IT (2017)
"As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears as well as a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown."
9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
"A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it."
10. Halftime
"Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary."