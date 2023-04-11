Netflix Top 10 Being Dominated by Surprising Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

There has been no shortage of forgotten action movies gaining popularity over the years. Films with big stars that maybe flew under the radar when they were released have found second lives on streaming services, sometimes a decade after their initial debut. Such is the case with an Arnold Schwarzenegger film that many fans had probably forgotten, and it's currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix here in the United States.

The Last Stand is a 2013 movie about a sheriff in a border town who has to deal with a drug lord on the run. It never made a ton of money or received rave reviews, but it's performing well for Netflix this week.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Last Stand as the second-most popular film on the service, behind only the new Netflix original family film Chupa.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!