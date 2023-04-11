Netflix Top 10 Being Dominated by Surprising Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie
There has been no shortage of forgotten action movies gaining popularity over the years. Films with big stars that maybe flew under the radar when they were released have found second lives on streaming services, sometimes a decade after their initial debut. Such is the case with an Arnold Schwarzenegger film that many fans had probably forgotten, and it's currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix here in the United States.
The Last Stand is a 2013 movie about a sheriff in a border town who has to deal with a drug lord on the run. It never made a ton of money or received rave reviews, but it's performing well for Netflix this week.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Last Stand as the second-most popular film on the service, behind only the new Netflix original family film Chupa.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Chupa
"While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime."prevnext
2. The Last Stand
"The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his turf."prevnext
3. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."prevnext
4. Hunger
"A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef."prevnext
5. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."prevnext
6. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."prevnext
7. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"prevnext
8. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."prevnext
9. The Benchwarmers
"Humiliated as children on the baseball field, a trio of adult friends form a three-man team to take on the top Little League squads."prevnext
10. Inside Man
"A detective matches wits with a thief who's always one step ahead of the cops, and when a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control."prev