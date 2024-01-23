Kevin Hart's Lift Dominates Netflix Top 10 in First Full Week

Kevin Hart's new heist movie is soaring to great heights for Netflix. The film debuted on January 12th and quickly rose through the ranks of both the daily and weekly Netflix Top 10 charts. The streaming service just revealed the official rundown of its biggest movies and TV shows from the week of January 15th through January 21st, and Lift really benefitted from its first full week online.

The numbers from Netflix's latest weekly Top 10 breakdown shows Lift as the biggest English-language film on the entire service, and it really isn't all that close. During that week, Lift was viewed for 65.4 million hours. The next-closest English-language film was The Legend of Tarzan, which racked up 14.4 million hours.

Even when you expand beyond English-language films, Lift was still dominant. It doubled the viewership of acclaimed Spanish thriller (and new Oscar nominee) Society of the Snow.

This week, Lift is still making waves on Netflix in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Lift in the fourth overall position. You can check out a breakdown of Tuesday's list below!