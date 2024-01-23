Kevin Hart's Lift Dominates Netflix Top 10 in First Full Week
Lift continues its run as the biggest movie on Netflix.
Kevin Hart's new heist movie is soaring to great heights for Netflix. The film debuted on January 12th and quickly rose through the ranks of both the daily and weekly Netflix Top 10 charts. The streaming service just revealed the official rundown of its biggest movies and TV shows from the week of January 15th through January 21st, and Lift really benefitted from its first full week online.
The numbers from Netflix's latest weekly Top 10 breakdown shows Lift as the biggest English-language film on the entire service, and it really isn't all that close. During that week, Lift was viewed for 65.4 million hours. The next-closest English-language film was The Legend of Tarzan, which racked up 14.4 million hours.
Even when you expand beyond English-language films, Lift was still dominant. It doubled the viewership of acclaimed Spanish thriller (and new Oscar nominee) Society of the Snow.
This week, Lift is still making waves on Netflix in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Lift in the fourth overall position. You can check out a breakdown of Tuesday's list below!
1. The Hill
"In this film based on a true story, young baseball hopeful Rickey Hill chases his major-league dreams while living with a degenerative spinal condition."
2. The Legend of Tarzan
"After some time living in civilized 19th-century London, the ape-raised Tarzan returns to wild Congo and faces off against abominable colonialists."
3. Queenpins
"Eager to rip off megacorporations, a suburban housewife and an aspiring blogger start an illegal multimillion-dollar coupon club."
4. Lift
"A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air."
5. Dumb Money
"When a rogue investor and basement YouTuber pours his passion — and savings — into the failing company GameStop, it turns Wall Street upside-down."
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
7. Escape Plan: The Extractors
"Veteran security expert Ray Breslin must rescue a tech giant's daughter and his own girlfriend from an impenetrable prison in this action sequel."
8. Queen Bees
"Temporarily forced to stay in a retirement community, a headstrong woman navigates mean cliques, high-stakes bridge games and new relationships."
9. Cowboys & Aliens
"Gunslinger Jake Jonergan stumbles into the Wild West town of Absolution, where he's confronted by terrifying aliens."
10. The Kitchen
"Uzi's close to escaping The Kitchen, one of London's last remaining housing estates. But when young Genji enters his life, he faces some hard decisions."