Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Following the massive success of Barbie last year, another Margot Robbie film is starting to get some serious attention on Netflix. The film in question is 2016's The Legend of Tarzan, which stars Alexander Skarsgård as the titular ape-raised man. Robbie plays the other lead, Jane, Tarzan's wife, who accompanies him back to Africa to try and stop colonialists from tearing apart the jungle.

The Legend of Tarzan made over $350 million upon its release nearly eight years ago, but it hasn't really been a major part of any film conversation since. That has changed over the weekend, following the film's addition to Netflix in the United States.

After being added to Netflix's lineup, The Legend of Tarzan immediately sky-rocketed to the number one position on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. It passed recent hits like Lift and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to take over the top spot on the list after just a day available on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!