Netflix Top 10: New Action Thriller Debuts at Number One
There's a new original film at the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list this week, but it may not be one you're expecting. After a couple of weeks of dominance from The Snowman, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and A Tourist's Guide to Love, a new movie has entered the chat. The film in question is called AKA, and it's a Netflix original film from France. It's currently the biggest movie on the service in the United States.
AKA is about a special ops agent who gets into a complicated situation while infiltrating an organized crime family. The film doesn't star any major Hollywood stars and doesn't come from any filmmakers who are well-known by fans in the States, but that hasn't seemed to matter so far.
A couple of days after debuting on Netflix, AKA has climbed to the top of the daily rotating movie charts, passing by all of the films who have spent some time at number one over the past couple of weeks.
You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. AKA
"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."
2. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
"This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer's stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar."
3. A Tourist's Guide to Love
"Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life."
4. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."
5. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
6. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."
7. Minions: The Rise of Gru
"Rejected by his supervillain idols, 12-year-old Gru sets out to prove his despicable nature with the help of his bumbling team of Minions."
8. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."
9. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
10. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."