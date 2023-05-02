Netflix Top 10: New Action Thriller Debuts at Number One

There's a new original film at the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list this week, but it may not be one you're expecting. After a couple of weeks of dominance from The Snowman, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and A Tourist's Guide to Love, a new movie has entered the chat. The film in question is called AKA, and it's a Netflix original film from France. It's currently the biggest movie on the service in the United States.

AKA is about a special ops agent who gets into a complicated situation while infiltrating an organized crime family. The film doesn't star any major Hollywood stars and doesn't come from any filmmakers who are well-known by fans in the States, but that hasn't seemed to matter so far.

A couple of days after debuting on Netflix, AKA has climbed to the top of the daily rotating movie charts, passing by all of the films who have spent some time at number one over the past couple of weeks.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!