Original Spy Kids Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

Last month, the Spy Kids franchise returned to screens with the debut of Spy Kids: Armageddon, a new Netflix original movie from director Robert Rodriguez. While the film was a new entry in the popular family franchise, it was the first not to feature any characters from the previous installments, and it left many fans feeling nostalgic for Rodriguez's original 2001 hit. Fortunately, that very movie is now available on Netflix alongside Armageddon.

The entire Spy Kids franchise made its way to Netflix this month, with the first four films joining Armageddon and making the entire series available to fans on one platform. Despite the tepid reception to the recent reboot, there is clearly still some love for Spy Kids out there, as the original movie has been making waves on the Netflix Top 10.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Spy Kids make its debut, coming in at eighth overall. In the middle of a horror movie surge as Spooky Season reaches its peak, Spy Kids fans are showing out and proving just how popular that first film still is.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!