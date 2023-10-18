Original Spy Kids Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10
The original Spy Kids is now on Netflix, and catching the attention of quite a few subscribers.
Last month, the Spy Kids franchise returned to screens with the debut of Spy Kids: Armageddon, a new Netflix original movie from director Robert Rodriguez. While the film was a new entry in the popular family franchise, it was the first not to feature any characters from the previous installments, and it left many fans feeling nostalgic for Rodriguez's original 2001 hit. Fortunately, that very movie is now available on Netflix alongside Armageddon.
The entire Spy Kids franchise made its way to Netflix this month, with the first four films joining Armageddon and making the entire series available to fans on one platform. Despite the tepid reception to the recent reboot, there is clearly still some love for Spy Kids out there, as the original movie has been making waves on the Netflix Top 10.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Spy Kids make its debut, coming in at eighth overall. In the middle of a horror movie surge as Spooky Season reaches its peak, Spy Kids fans are showing out and proving just how popular that first film still is.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Long Shot
"Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies... and heart."
2. Tammy
"Pushed to the limit after losing her job and discovering her husband's been cheating on her, Tammy agrees to flee town with her grandmother."
3. The Devil on Trial
"Using reenactments and home videos, this dark documentary investigates the apparent possession of a young boy — and the brutal murder that followed."
4. The Misfits
"A suave thief travels with a gang of madcap criminals to Abu Dhabi to smuggle piles of gold out of a sprawling for-profit prison."
5. Look Away
"Alienated at home and in high school, a teenage girl finds an unlikely confident in the mirror and decides to switch places with her sinister reflection."
6. Deliver Us From Evil
"A police officer teams up with a Jesuit priest to investigate a spate of demonic possessions threatening New York — and his own family."
7. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."
8. Spy Kids
"The mission: Save their parents and stop and evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along."
9. American Made
"The notorious real-life drug smuggler Barry Seal inspired this wild story of an airline pilot who decides he's willing to fly for the highest bidder."
10. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."