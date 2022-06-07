One of the Biggest Movies Ever Breaks Into Netflix Top 10
The two biggest movies in the history of the box office are currently available to stream on Disney+. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame have a firm grip on the top of the all time box office rankings, one that likely won't be relinquished any time soon. Not too far below them is another beloved James Cameron film: Titanic. The sweeping 1997 epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet set the box office ablaze 25 years ago, but it's popularity hasn't waned at all with movie fans.
Titanic was recently added to Netflix's streaming roster and it has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the service. The daily rotating Top 10 Movies list on Netflix shows the most-watched films on the service from the day prior. Tuesday's edition of the list features Titanic's debut.
Titanic holds the eighth spot on Tuesday's list, just above the first Mission: Impossible and just below The Hurt Locker. We'll have to wait for weekly data to see just how much Titanic subscribers are watching, but it's clearly making plenty of waves.
You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Interceptor
"The last officer standing on a remote missile defense bas wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US."prevnext
2. The Amazing Spider-Man
"In this reboot of the hit superhero franchise, high schooler Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard."prevnext
3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
"Super-agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin."prevnext
4. We Die Young
"When his gang recruits his younger brother, a teenage drug dealer looks to escape the brutal street life and turns to a hardened war veteran for help."prevnext
5. Anchorman
"In 1970s San Diego, a hotshot anchor and his news team work hard and party harder until an ambitious new reporter shakes up the station with her talent."prevnext
6. Dumb and Dumber
"A lovesick fool and his rambunctious best friend get caught up in a criminal scheme after they attempt to return a briefcase to its attractive owner."prevnext
7. The Hurt Locker
"During the Iraq War, an army sergeant finds himself at odds with his team due to his maverick personality and reckless methods of explosives disposal."prevnext
8. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."prevnext
9. Mission: Impossible
"After his team is double-crossed, a spy races to find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a top-secret list from falling into the wrong hands."prevnext
10. Senior Year
"A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."prev