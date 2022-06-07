One of the Biggest Movies Ever Breaks Into Netflix Top 10

The two biggest movies in the history of the box office are currently available to stream on Disney+. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame have a firm grip on the top of the all time box office rankings, one that likely won't be relinquished any time soon. Not too far below them is another beloved James Cameron film: Titanic. The sweeping 1997 epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet set the box office ablaze 25 years ago, but it's popularity hasn't waned at all with movie fans.

Titanic was recently added to Netflix's streaming roster and it has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the service. The daily rotating Top 10 Movies list on Netflix shows the most-watched films on the service from the day prior. Tuesday's edition of the list features Titanic's debut.

Titanic holds the eighth spot on Tuesday's list, just above the first Mission: Impossible and just below The Hurt Locker. We'll have to wait for weekly data to see just how much Titanic subscribers are watching, but it's clearly making plenty of waves.

You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!