Netflix Top 10 Dominated by July's New Movie Additions
The first day of a new month is always an exciting one for Netflix subscribers, as the streaming service gets a massive influx of new movies for people to check out. July was no exception, and Netflix's list of new additions at the start of month was stacked with popular movies. Reflecting the popularity of those new additions is the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which is filled almost entirely with the latest arrivals.
Run Rabbit Run, the Netflix original thriller that dropped on June 29th, is sitting in the number one spot on the list, followed by hit action sequel Extraction 2. After that, you'll find a bunch of July additions taking up most of the spots on the list.
Bridesmaids, Thank You for Your Service, Monster Trucks, White House Down, Warm Bodies, and The Huntsman: Winter's War all made the list. Nimona is also taking up a spot, having debuted on June 30th.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Run Rabbit Run
"A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past."prevnext
2. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."prevnext
3. Bridesmaids
"Determined to outdo an overbearing Bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend's wedding in this edgy comedy."prevnext
4. Thank You for Your Service
"After returning home from the war in Iraq, a group of soldiers struggles to readjust as memories of combat take a toll on their lives and loved ones."prevnext
5. Monster Trucks
"A teen's world is turned upside down when a gas-guzzling monster takes up residence inside his truck and joins him on a hilarious, heartfelt adventure."prevnext
6. The Perfect Find
"A fashion editor's career comeback hits a snag when she learns the charming young stranger she's kissed at a party is her new coworker — and her boss' son."prevnext
7. White House Down
"When violent mercenaries take over the White House, a Capitol police officer springs into action to save his daughter and get the president to safety."prevnext
8. Nimona
"A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"prevnext
9. Warm Bodies
"After eating a young man's brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim's girlfriend."prevnext
10. The Huntsman: Winter's War
"After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to."prev