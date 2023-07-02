Netflix Top 10 Dominated by July's New Movie Additions

The first day of a new month is always an exciting one for Netflix subscribers, as the streaming service gets a massive influx of new movies for people to check out. July was no exception, and Netflix's list of new additions at the start of month was stacked with popular movies. Reflecting the popularity of those new additions is the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which is filled almost entirely with the latest arrivals.

Run Rabbit Run, the Netflix original thriller that dropped on June 29th, is sitting in the number one spot on the list, followed by hit action sequel Extraction 2. After that, you'll find a bunch of July additions taking up most of the spots on the list.

Bridesmaids, Thank You for Your Service, Monster Trucks, White House Down, Warm Bodies, and The Huntsman: Winter's War all made the list. Nimona is also taking up a spot, having debuted on June 30th.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!