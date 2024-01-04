Rebel Moon Booted From Netflix Top 10 as WB Movies Take Over
Aquaman, Elvis, and Justice League take up spots on the Netflix Top 10.
Zack Snyder's newest movie, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, enjoyed some time atop Netflix's movie charts, but it couldn't hold up against a massive wave of big titles from Sony and Warner Bros. Sony has had a deal with Netflix for a while, sending its new releases to Netflix when they hit streaming, while Warner Bros. Discovery has started licensing out some of its blockbusters to other streaming services in recent months. The latter partnership saw several new films hit Netflix around the start of the new year, and they are dominating the streamer's charts.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features five different movies from Warner Bros. that have recently been added to Netflix. That push was enough to bump Rebel Moon out of the Top 10 entirely, despite the fact that it was released just a couple of weeks ago.
Sony's Equalizer 3 currently sits in the number one position on Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list, but half of the lineup is made up of WB titles. Aquaman, Meg 2: The Trench, Elvis, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Justice League can all be found on the Netflix Top 10.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."
2. Aquaman
"Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Meg 2: The Trench
"In the ocean's darkest depths, researchers fight for survival against massive prehistoric sea creatures and an equally predatory mining operation."
5. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"With a $14 million bounty on his head, elite hitman John Wick must battle every killer in his path to reach old allies and redeem his life."
6. John Wick
"When a gangster's son steals his car and kills his dog, fearless ex-hit man John Wick takes on the entire mob to get his revenge."
7. Elvis
"Elvis Presley finds fame and fortune as the King of Rock and Roll while struggling to escape the control of his controversial manager."
8. Those Who Wish Me Dead
"A smokejumper haunted by her past guides a boy through lightning storms, wildfires and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins."
9. The First Purge
"As a new political party comes into power, a social experiment compensating participants for committing crimes exposes bigger threats in this prequel."
10. Justice League
"Batman and Wonder Woman gather a new team of superheroes — and try to resurrect Superman — in hopes of defeating a foe unlike any they've faced before."