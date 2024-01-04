Rebel Moon Booted From Netflix Top 10 as WB Movies Take Over

Zack Snyder's newest movie, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, enjoyed some time atop Netflix's movie charts, but it couldn't hold up against a massive wave of big titles from Sony and Warner Bros. Sony has had a deal with Netflix for a while, sending its new releases to Netflix when they hit streaming, while Warner Bros. Discovery has started licensing out some of its blockbusters to other streaming services in recent months. The latter partnership saw several new films hit Netflix around the start of the new year, and they are dominating the streamer's charts.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features five different movies from Warner Bros. that have recently been added to Netflix. That push was enough to bump Rebel Moon out of the Top 10 entirely, despite the fact that it was released just a couple of weeks ago.

Sony's Equalizer 3 currently sits in the number one position on Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list, but half of the lineup is made up of WB titles. Aquaman, Meg 2: The Trench, Elvis, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Justice League can all be found on the Netflix Top 10.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!