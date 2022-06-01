One of the Biggest Movies of the Year Is Rising Through the Netflix Ranks

One of the biggest and most talked-about movies of the year made its way to Netflix recently, and it hasn’t wasted much time climbing through the streamer’s movie charts. The film in question is an Indian blockbuster called RRR, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. RRR got a lengthy theatrical run here in the United States and in many other countries, making serious money just about everywhere it was released. In addition to being a monster hit in India, RRR‘s success around the globe helped it break several box office records and become the second-biggest Telugu-language film in worldwide box office history (behind Baahubali 2, another Rajamouli film that you can also find on Netflix).

Netflix struck a deal back when RRR was in production to acquire the streaming rights to the Hindi-language version of the film. It was initially set to be released on Netflix in June, but the service surprised fans by releasing RRR a couple of weeks early.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States shows RRR as the fifth most-popular film in the country at the moment. It sits behind a couple of Netflix originals, a popular horror movie, and the original Top Gun. Needless to say, RRR is carrying its energy from theaters right into its run on streaming.

You can check out a rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

